The WWE Draft continued on today’s Talking Smack and numerous stars were picked by both RAW and SmackDown. As noted, the draft began on last night’s SmackDown and also takes place on Monday’s RAW.

The following stars are on RAW: Nia Jax, John Morrison, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, R-Truth, Drake Maverick, T-BAR, Akira Tozawa, Otis, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Doudrop, and Zelina Vega.

Also announced today, these WWE Superstars are on SmackDown: Aliyah, Drew Gulak, Mace, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, and Toni Storm.

Below are the full results:

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN:

ROUND 1

* SmackDown picks WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Champion Big E to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 2

* SmackDown picks Drew McIntyre to come over from RAW

* RAW picks RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to come over from RAW

* RAW picks WWE Hall of Famer Edge to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 3

* SmackDown picks Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss (Riddick Moss) to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to stay on RAW

* Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) to come over from WWE NXT

* RAW picked Keith “Bearcat” Lee to stay on RAW

ROUND 4

* SmackDown picks Naomi to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Jeff Hardy to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Austin Theory to come over from WWE NXT

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM TALKING SMACK:

* RAW picks Nia Jax to stay on RAW

* RAW picks John Morrison to stay on RAW

* RAW picks WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to stay on RAW

* RAW picks on R-Truth to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Drake Maverick to stay on RAW

* RAW picks T-BAR to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Akira Tozawa to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Doudrop to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Zelina Vega to come over from SmackDown

* RAW picks Otis to come over from SmackDown

* RAW picks Chad Gable to come over from SmackDown

* RAW picks Apollo Crews to come over from SmackDown

* RAW picks Commander Azeez to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Aliyah to come over from NXT

* SmackDown picks Drew Gulak to come over from RAW

* SmackDown picks Mace to come over from RAW

* SmackDown picks Mansoor to come over from RAW

* SmackDown picks Mustafa Ali to come over from RAW

* SmackDown picks Toni Storm to stay on SmackDown