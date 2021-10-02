WWE has officially announced the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament and the 2021 King of the Ring tournament.

A promo for both tournaments aired during tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX.

It was noted that the tournament matches will begin during next Friday’s SmackDown season premiere episode, which will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. The tournaments will then continue on the October 11 RAW from the Chase Center in San Francisco, with the finals taking place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

TBD vs. TBD

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

TBD vs. TBD