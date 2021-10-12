Travel packages for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view are now on sale.
The 2022 Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at Americas Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Royal Rumble Travel Packages can be purchased at RoyalRumbleTravel.com. They start at $650 for Silver, start at $725 for Gold, start at $1,025 for Platinum, and start at $2,695 for Championship.
WWE is offering several perks for the various packages, including a dinner experience with Superstars and Legends, along with the Budweiser Clydesdales, a WhoDunnIt Breakfast experience with Superstars and Legends, and more.
Below are full details on each package:
CHAMPIONSHIP – STARTING AT $2,695
EACH PERSON IN THIS GROUP (MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER GROUP) WILL RECEIVE:
ROYAL RUMBLE TICKET
The Dome at America’s Center
Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 1 – 4*
Collectible Chair
Saturday, January 29, 2022
CHAMPIONSHIP GIFT BAG
Official Royal Rumble Clear Stadium Bag with WWE Merchandise
Friday, January 28, 2022
EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**
Enjoy an exclusive photo opportunity with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales in their beautiful and historic stables. Spend time with these majestic horses and talk with the handlers about their timeless impact on Anheuser-Busch. Dinner and transportation included.
Friday, January 28, 2022
WHODUNNIT BREAKFAST WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**
Enjoy a buffet style breakfast and step into a world of mystery while working to solve a fictitious murder.
Saturday, January 29, 2022
WWE TRAVEL PACKAGE CONCIERGE
Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.
Friday, January 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022
ST. LOUIS AREA HOTEL
2-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Friday, January 28, 2022
Check-out Sunday, January 30, 2022
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
CHAMPIONSHIP PACKAGE PRICING
2-Night Hotel Accommodations
1 Person – $ 3,050
2 People – $ 2,825 per person
3 People – $ 2,750 per person
4 People – $ 2,695 per person
PLATINUM – STARTING AT $1,025
EACH PERSON IN THIS GROUP (MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER GROUP) WILL RECEIVE:
ROYAL RUMBLE TICKET
The Dome at America’s Center
Seating – Floor, Rows 16+*
Saturday, January 29, 2022
PLATINUM GIFT BAG
Official Royal Rumble Clear Stadium Bag with WWE Merchandise
Friday, January 28, 2022
WHODUNNIT BREAKFAST WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**
Enjoy a buffet style breakfast and step into a world of mystery while working to solve a fictitious murder.
Saturday, January 29, 2022
WWE TRAVEL PACKAGE CONCIERGE
Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.
Friday, January 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022
ST. LOUIS AREA HOTEL
2-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Friday, January 28, 2022
Check-out Sunday, January 30, 2022
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
PLATINUM PACKAGE PRICING
2-Night Hotel Accommodations
1 Person – $ 1,375
2 People – $ 1,150 per person
3 People – $ 1,075 per person
4 People – $ 1,025 per person
GOLD – STARTING AT $725
EACH PERSON IN THIS GROUP (MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER GROUP) WILL RECEIVE:
ROYAL RUMBLE TICKET
The Dome at America’s Center
Seating – Lower Bowl, Rows 1– 5*
Saturday, January 29, 2022
GOLD GIFT BAG
Official Royal Rumble Clear Stadium Bag with WWE Merchandise
Friday, January 28, 2022
WHODUNNIT BREAKFAST WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**
Enjoy a buffet style breakfast and step into a world of mystery while working to solve a fictitious murder.
Saturday, January 29, 2022
WWE TRAVEL PACKAGE CONCIERGE
Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.
Friday, January 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022
ST. LOUIS AREA HOTEL
2-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Friday, January 28, 2022
Check-out Sunday, January 30, 2022
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
GOLD PACKAGE PRICING
2-Night Hotel Accommodations
1 Person – $ 1,075
2 People – $ 850 per person
3 People – $ 775 per person
4 People – $ 725 per person
SILVER – STARTING AT $650
EACH PERSON IN THIS GROUP (MAXIMUM 4 PEOPLE PER GROUP) WILL RECEIVE:
ROYAL RUMBLE TICKET
The Dome at America’s Center
Seating – Lower Bowl, Rows 6+*
Saturday, January 29, 2022
SILVER GIFT BAG
Official Royal Rumble Clear Stadium Bag with WWE Merchandise
Friday, January 28, 2022
WHODUNNIT BREAKFAST WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**
Enjoy a buffet style breakfast and step into a world of mystery while working to solve a fictitious murder.
Saturday, January 29, 2022
WWE TRAVEL PACKAGE CONCIERGE
Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.
Friday, January 28, 2022 – Sunday, January 30, 2022
ST. LOUIS AREA HOTEL
2-Night Hotel Accommodations
Check-in Friday, January 28, 2022
Check-out Sunday, January 30, 2022
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
SILVER PACKAGE PRICING
2-Night Hotel Accommodations
1 Person – $ 995
2 People – $ 775 per person
3 People – $ 695 per person
4 People – $ 650 per person