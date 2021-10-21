RAW Tag Team Titles Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

We go back to the ring and out first are AJ Styles and Omos. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. Orton is out first but there’s no sign of his partner. Riddle finally comes out riding a camel, with a handler leading the way. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off.

The bell rings and AJ starts off with Riddle. AJ beats Riddle into the corner and talks some trash but it back-fires as Riddle comes back with kicks. They go at it and Riddle levels AJ with a big kick. Orton tags in while Riddle holds AJ in the corner. Orton rocks AJ and takes him to the opposite corner. Fans chant for the RKO now. Orton keeps control and has an early RKO attempt blocked.

Orton stomps AJ to keep him down and goes for the eyes. Riddle tags in to take over. Riddle grabs AJ for a gutwrench suplex, then spins him around, and finally slams him. Riddle drops AJ near Omos, which allows him to tag the big man in. Riddle charges but Omos knocks him out of the air to the mat. Omos scoops Riddle but he slides out and tags in Orton for a big pop. Omos challenges Orton to come through the ropes and bring it. Omos taunts Orton some more. Orton with a big right hand and it does nothing, and again. Omos tells him to bring it as hard as he can again. Omos blocks it and drops Orton with a big shoulder to boos.

Omos holds Orton down by his head as the referee counts. Omos scoops Orton and drops him face-first into the top turnbuckle. Omos drags Orton to their corner and AJ comes in stomping away. Fans chant for Orton as AJ keeps control. Orton kicks AJ and unloads with right hands. AJ dropkicks Orton for a 2 count. Omos comes in and holds Orton down but Orton rakes him to get free. Riddle and AJ go at it now. Riddle unloads and also rocks Omos on the apron. Riddle with a big Exploder suplex to AJ, then a standing moonsault, and a Bro-ton. Riddle with a running punt kick for a close 2 count.

Orton and AJ are back in now. Orton rocks AJ and delivers the powerslam in the middle of the ring. Orton with the second rope draping DDT but Omos breaks it up. Riddle grabs Omos from the floor and Orton saves Riddle, dropping Omos over the top rope to send him to the floor. AJ attacks Orton and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton catches him in mid-air with the RKO. Riddle tags in and delivers the Floating Bro for the pin to retain.

Winners: R-K-Bro

This is from our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel coverage and Viewing Party. Click here to access our full results post and Viewing Party…