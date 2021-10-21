No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match: Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Back from a break and out comes Bobby Lashley for our No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. The camera goes backstage and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg from his locker room. Goldberg makes his way out and goes through the pyro as fireworks explode over the arena. Fans chant “Goldberg!” as Lashley waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Goldberg didn’t see Lashley wrap a chain around his fist. They go at it and Goldberg takes the chain strikes to start. Lashley beats Goldberg down and launches him into the ring post shoulder-first as some fans boo. Lashley beats Goldberg down and goes to ringside. Lashley looks under the ring but goes over and grabs a steel chair instead.

Lashley uses the chair on Goldberg, then sends him shoulder-first into the ring post again. Lashley brings a table into the ring now as Goldberg slowly recovers. Lashley beats Goldberg back down with elbow strikes, then stands on his injured left knee as Goldberg screams out in pain from the corner. Lashley leans the table up in the corner. Goldberg gets back to his feet but Lashley charges with a chop block and takes him back down. Lashley plays to the crowd for boos. Lashley goes to work on Goldberg’s injured knee now. Lashley wraps the chair around Goldberg’s knee and grinds it, then stomps on it.

Lashley goes to the bottom rope and stomps the chair around Goldberg’s leg once again. Lashley stands tall for more boos as the referee checks on Goldberg. Lashley stalks Goldberg from the corner as fans chant for Goldberg to get up. Goldberg crawls to the ropes and tries to pull himself u. Lashley charges for a Spear but Goldberg moves and Lashley crashes through the table. Goldberg slowly gets back to his feet now.

Goldberg gets up and meets Lashley in mid-air with a big Spear. Fans pop for Goldberg as he grabs Lashley for the Jackhammer. He lifts Lashley and drops him with the Jackhammer, but does not go for the pin. Goldberg takes his gloves off and stomps on Lashley. Goldberg tosses Lashley to the floor and follows. Goldberg charges and puts Lashley through the barrier with a Spear. Goldberg talks some trash about Lashley putting his hands on his son. Fans chant for Goldberg again.

Goldberg picks Lashley up from the timekeeper’s area debris, then drops him over the top of the barrier while yelling in his face. Goldberg slams Lashley face-first into the announce table. Lashley is dazed as Goldberg works him around the ringside area now. Goldberg takes apart the steel ring steps, places Lashley face-down on the steel and tells him he’s going to pay. Goldberg grabs the other half of the steps and slams them at Lashley but Lashley moves out of the way just in time.

Goldberg stalks Lashley up the ramp to the stage now. Lashley slowly gets back to his feet as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin come down with kendo sticks. Shelton charges first and gets dropped, the same with Cedric, with ease by Goldberg. Lashley holds a kendo stick now, staring Goldberg down. Goldberg picks up a kendo stick also. They meet on the stage and Goldberg beats Lashley down with the kendo stick. Goldberg with more kendo stick shots. Goldberg snaps the stick in two and tosses it as Lashley slowly gets back up. Goldberg charges and delivers a huge Spear to knock Lashley off the stage. They both go crashing down below on the floor and Goldberg holds it for the pin to win.

Winner: Goldberg

