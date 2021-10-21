WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. They stop and the pyro goes off before heading to the ring. Reigns raises the title again in the ring as more pyro goes off. The music stops for a minute until starting back up for Brock Lesnar. Lesnar comes out to a huge pop and kicks forward from the stage as pyro goes off and fireworks explode above the arena. Lesnar marches to the ring for his first match in 19 months. He walks around the ring as Reigns stares him down. Lesnar hops up on the apron as more pyro goes off. Lesnar enters the ring and faces off with Reigns in the middle. Heyman exits and we get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and here we go. Lesnar goes for Reigns and locks up against the ropes. The referee breaks them in the corner and Reigns backs away. Lesnar is still bouncing around. Lesnar smiles and laughs before attacking and beating Reigns down in the corner. Lesnar goes again and grabs him for the German suplex but Reigns rocks him and backs him away. Lesnar attacks again but Reigns avoids another German attempt. Reigns beats Lesnar around now. Lesnar scoops Reigns out of nowhere and rams him into the corner with big shoulder thrusts. Reigns comes right back with big right hands.

Lesnar ducks and goes for a German but Reigns holds on to the top rope. Lesnar delivers German #1 for a big pop. Fans chant “Suplex City!” now but Reigns holds on to the ropes to avoid another. Lesnar with more big thrusts in the corner. Lesnar stomps away in the corner now.

Reigns hangs Lesnar up on the top. Reigns pulls Lesnar to the floor but Reigns sends him into the barrier. Reigns comes right back swinging and sends him into the ring post. Reigns dodges a F5 on the floor and apparently hit a thumb to the eye on his way back in, slowing Lesnar down for a second and angering him. Lesnar comes back in but Reigns knocks him back to the floor with a Superman Punch.

Reigns runs the ring and leaps over the top rope, taking Lesnar down on the floor for a big pop. Fans chant “holy s--t!” and the referee starts counting. Reigns brings it back in and stalks Lesnar, then delivers a big Spear. Lesnar kicks out at 2. Fans do dueling chants now. Reigns stalks as Lesnar is dazed. Reigns staggers him with a Superman Punch against the ropes. Reigns finally drops Lesnar with the second Superman Punch. Lesnar pulls himself back up. Reigns calls for the finish and charges but runs into the ring post as Lesnar jumps over his Spear. Reigns collides with the post and goes down but Lesnar also collapses, from exhaustion according to Cole.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” as they both struggle to get back up. Heyman looks on as Lesnar gets up and delivers a German suplex #2 to Reigns. They both get up and fans want to see another. Lesnar delivers German #3. Lesnar mocks Reigns and calls for the finish like Reigns does. Lesnar with German #4. Lesnar stands tall and yells out again, mocking Reigns some more.

Lesnar scoops Reigns for a big F5 in the middle of the ring but Reigns kicks out. Lesnar looks to the sky as he can’t believe it. The crowd is wild as Lesnar gets back up first. Reigns is struggling to get up at Lesnar’s feet. Lesnar scoops him for a second F5 but Reigns counters and turns it into the Guillotine submission in the middle of the ring. Reigns tightens the hold to wear Lesnar down but he’s not fading yet, still on his feet with Reigns locked in. Lesnar turns the Guillotine into a Spinebuster. Lesnar also goes down and he’s hurt. Fans chant for Lesnar as he gets back up. Lesnar goes for another F5 and he hits it but Reigns’ knees hit referee Charles Robinson on the way down. Lesnar covers Reigns and gets the three count but the referee is laid out.

Lesnar stands over the referee and yells out in frustration. Lesnar picks the referee up and drops him to try and wake him up. The referee just rolls to the floor. Lesnar turns back around to a big Spear from Reigns. They’re both laid out in the middle of the ring now. Heyman watches closely as Lesnar and Reigns struggle to get up. Heyman tosses the belt in between the two, and yells that “you know what to do with it!” and then he turns around, covering his eyes.

Lesnar and Reigns struggle for the title but Lesnar gets it, standing back up to his feet. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos rush the ring and drop Lesnar with a double superkick. They head back out and Reigns drops Lesnar with a title belt shot. Reigns then covers Lesnar as a second referee hits the ring to count the pin.

Winner: Roman Reigns

