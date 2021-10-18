WWE has announced special Crown Jewel for Thursday morning on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The Ultimate Crown will air at 10am ET as a Crown Jewel preview, and a special look at the finals of the Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments. WWE will then air the one-hour Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show at 11am ET.

The Crown Jewel main card will then begin at 12pm ET, live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff. Below is the current Crown Jewel card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop or Shayna Baszler

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali