No titles are currently expected to change hands at WWE Crown Jewel, according to BetOnline. The upcoming show takes place on October 21 at 12 pm ET in Saudi Arabia.
The favorites for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown finals are are not out yet.
Among the entire card, Mansoor is currently the biggest favorite at -1000 over Mustafa Ali (+525).
Below are the odds for each match:
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) -200 vs. Brock Lesnar +150
WWE Championship
Big E (c) -550 vs. Drew McIntyre +325
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) -200 vs. Bianca Belair +180 vs. Sasha Banks +250
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
RK Bro (c) -250 vs. AJ Styles and Omos +170
Hell in a Cell Match
Edge -350 vs. Seth Rollins +225
No Holds Barred Match
Goldberg -300 vs. Bobby Lashley +200
Mansoor -1000 vs. Mustafa Ali +525