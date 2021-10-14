No titles are currently expected to change hands at WWE Crown Jewel, according to BetOnline. The upcoming show takes place on October 21 at 12 pm ET in Saudi Arabia.

The favorites for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown finals are are not out yet.

Among the entire card, Mansoor is currently the biggest favorite at -1000 over Mustafa Ali (+525).

Below are the odds for each match:

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) -200 vs. Brock Lesnar +150

WWE Championship

Big E (c) -550 vs. Drew McIntyre +325

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) -200 vs. Bianca Belair +180 vs. Sasha Banks +250

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

RK Bro (c) -250 vs. AJ Styles and Omos +170

Hell in a Cell Match

Edge -350 vs. Seth Rollins +225

No Holds Barred Match

Goldberg -300 vs. Bobby Lashley +200

Mansoor -1000 vs. Mustafa Ali +525