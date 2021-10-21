WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big E

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop and pyro. Drew carries his sword, Angela, to the ring with him. Out next comes WWE Champion Big E to a pop. Big E stops and poses on the entrance-way, talking to the title as the fireworks go off. We get formal ring introductions.

Big E and Drew meet in the middle of the ring as Big E talks some trash. They back off and here we go. They charge from the corners and lock up, then break. Big E with a headlock now. They break and collide with shoulders in the middle of the ring. Big E tells him to go again. They collide with shoulders a second time. They go for a test of strength now but Drew kicks and twists the arm up, then applies a headlock. Drew levels Big E with a big shoulder, then tosses him to the mat and grounds him by the arm.

They run the ropes again and now Big E drops Drew. Big E drags Drew over to the edge of the apron and unloads with forearm shots as the referee counts. Big E returns to the apron and goes for the splash but Drew rolls to the floor for a breather. Big E follows but Drew launches him on the floor with a big overhead suplex at ringside.

Drew brings it back in the ring and unloads in the corner. Drew with a side-Russian leg sweep and we get a unique pin for 2. Drew grounds Big E by his arm again. Big E fights up and out but Drew catches him with a huge jumping Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Big E kicks out just in time. Drew with more big strikes. Big E comes back with two big belly-to-belly suplexes, then a third. Big E stands over Drew and dances, then goes for the splash but Drew jumps up and launches him with an over head suplex. Drew keeps control, delivers a neckbreaker, then kips up for another pop as he yells out to the crowd.

Drew goes for the Futureshock DDT but Big E grabs him, slams him and delivers the running splash in the middle of the ring. Drew kicks out at 2. Big E starts to rally the crowd now. Drew blocks a Big Ending, then rolls Big E for a close 2 count. Drew scoops Big E for a big Michinoku Driver for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Big E with a big Uranage for another close 2 count. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Big E back-slides Drew for another close pin attempt. Drew rolls through and drops Big E with the Futureshock DDT for another close call.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Drew goes for a Claymore but Big E catches him in a big powerbomb. Big E applies the Stretch Muffler now, forcing Drew to yell out in the middle of the ring. Drew breaks free and rolls Big E into an ankle lock. Big E kicks him away and drops him with the Big Ending in the middle of the ring. Drew kicks out just in time and Big E can’t believe it.

Big E takes Drew to the top turnbuckle now but a dazed Drew falls to the apron. Big E pulls him back up for a super Big Ending. Drew fights back and delivers a super bulldog from the top. Big E still kicks out and Drew can’t believe it now. Drew charges for the Claymore Kick but Big E goes down and rolls out of the way. Big E gets up first as Drew rolls to the apron. Big E charges but Drew nails a big Claymore out of nowhere. Drew covers but Big E kicks out right before the 3 count. The Saudi crowd chants “holy s--t!” now.

Fans chant “one more time!” at Drew it sounds like. They tangle as Big E goes for the Big Ending. Big E keeps control and keeps Drew up on his shoulders, then drops down with the Big Ending, nailing it this time in the middle of the ring. Big E holds it for the pin to retain.

Winner: Big E

