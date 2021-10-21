The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will air live today from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel, beginning at 11am ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current line-up for today’s big event:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Kickoff Pre-show

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin