King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring for the finals of the 20121 WWE King of the Ring Tournament as Finn Balor makes his way out first. Out next is Xavier Woods, who plays Francesca on the way to the ring as fans chant for The New Day. Woods stops and talks to the camera about how he’s about to become King.

The bell rings and they do a show of respect fist bump. They lock up and go at it, trading holds and counters. They go to the mat and trade holds there. They break and get back to their feet. They charge and Woods counters with a side-Russian leg sweep for a 2 count. Woods rolls Balor up but Balor comes back with a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Balor grounds Woods with a headlock now.

Balor controls on the mat but Woods breaks free. Balor with a big chop and another takedown, grounding Woods as fans rally now. Woods turns it around and hits a back senton. Woods drops Balor into the middle rope, then nails a big dropkick to the back. Woods kicks Balor from the apron. Balor blocks a tornado DDT, takes Woods down and stomps him. Balor with chops in the corner now. Woods rocks him with forearms and right hands. They trade more counters and Balor slams Woods with the elbow for a 2 count.

Balor with a Slingblade now. Balor points his fingers at Woods but runs into a superkick. Woods covers for a 2 count. They trade big strikes on their feet now. Woods gets the upperhand and kicks Balor. They trade more chops and right hands. Balor drops Woods with the overhead kick but they’re both down as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Woods scoops Balor to his shoulders but Balor beats him down and unloads with elbow strikes. Woods rolls Balor for a close 2 count. Balor runs into a big boot. Woods goes to the top but Balor kicks him to the mat.

Balor goes back to the top but this time Woods uppercuts him. Woods climbs up for a superplex and he hits it for a pop. Balor kicks out just in time. Woods gets up first and goes to the top. Woods flies out with the big elbow drop but Balor counters and covers for 2. Balor with a Slingblade now. Balor with the corner dropkick into the turnbuckles. Balor goes back to the top for the Coup de Grace but Woods moves. Woods follows up with a roll-up for 2. Woods with an enziguri to stun Balor, then a kick to the ribs.

Woods with a big Gutbuster now. Woods goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Woods walks the top rope and delivers the flying elbow drop for the pin to win and become King of the Ring.

Winner and King of the Ring Tournament Winner: Xavier Woods

