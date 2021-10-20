WWE has announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show.
The match will be non-title. It was announced by Kayla Braxton during WWE’s The Bump this morning.
The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET on Thursday morning. Crown Jewel will air live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Remember to join us for live coverage, beginning at 11am ET with the Kickoff.
Below is the current Crown Jewel card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Hell In a Cell Match
Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals
Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
Kickoff Pre-show
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin