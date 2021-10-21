Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from a break and out first comes Mustafa Ali for the next match. We see a few happenings that led to this grudge match. Hometown star Mansoor is out next to a big pop.

The bell rings and the two stare each other down as fans cheer. They lock up and Mansoor applies a headlock, then a takedown. Mansoor grounds Ali but they get right back up, Mansoor in control. Ali decks Mansoor and controls him by his arm now. Mansoor kips up but Ali takes him right back down, still in control of his arm. They tangle some more and now Mansoor takes Ali down by his arm. Mansoor works on the arm some more but Ali turns it around. Mansoor reverses and takes Ali back down, then hits a standing moonsault for a 2 count.

Mansoor keeps going and dropkicks Ali. Ali goes to the floor to regroup, yelling at the crowd in frustration. Ali comes back in but Mansoor grabs him, then slams him to the mat. Ali backs them into the corner and backs off as the referee counts, but then kicks Mansoor in the gut with a back kick cheap shot. Ali chops Mansoor in the corner and taunts the crowd to boos.

Mansoor mounts more offense but Ali goes back to the floor for a breather. Mansoor attacks but Ali ends up yanking him from the apron, sending him crashing down to the floor by using the apron cover. Ali keeps control at ringside and sends Mansoor into the barrier. Ali taunts the crowd for more boos. Ali brings it back in for a 2 count. Ali with a Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring now.

Ali keeps the hold locked in as Mansoor tries to power up. Mansoor gets up with Ali on his back but Ali elbows him. Ali blocks a suplex and unloads with forearms to the back. They tangle some more and Ali nails a tornado DDT from the corner for a close 2 count. Ali taunts Mansoor while he’s down, then sends him to the corner for more strikes. Ali calls Mansoor a loser and then worthless while keeping him down in the corner. Ali says Mansoor is nothing, then throws a kick but it’s caught. Mansoor stands up with the kick, then goes to work with right hands. Ali counters but Mansoor drops him with an enziguri, then hits an inverted Atomic Drop into a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Fans chant for Mansoor now as he unloads on Ali in the corner while the referee warns him with the 5 count. Mansoor runs into a big boot in the face. Ali charges but gets leveled with a clothesline. Ali rolls to the floor as Mansoor grabs him for a pin. Mansoor goes for the suicide dive but Ali meets him at the ropes with a dropkick to the face. Ali goes to the top for the 450 but he has to roll through. Mansoor catches him with a release belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckles. Mansoor goes to the top and hits the moonsault but his neck is bothering him as he’s slow to crawl for the pin. Ali kicks out at 2, then turns the pin over into a Koji Clutch.

Mansoor fades in the hold but finally he gets out. Ali goes back to the top as fans rally for Mansoor. Ali goes for the 450 but he lands hard as Mansoor rolls out of the way. Mansoor comes over the top rope with a twisting neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

