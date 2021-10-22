The producers have been revealed for some of the matches at Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Jason Jordan produced Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali, plus the No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

* Tyson Kidd produced the Queen’s Crown finals between Doudrop and Queen Zelina Vega. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch also indicated that Kidd helped with her Triple Threat with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

* Joseph Park produced Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Big E, plus AJ Styles and Omos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle

* Adam Pearce produced the King of the Ring finals between Finn Balor and King Xavier Woods

Below is a video package of highlights from Crown Jewel 2021, which was held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard, along with a WWE Now episode featuring McKenzie Mitchell recapping the show. You can click here for our detailed Crown Jewel recap.

https://youtu.be/KszwOWm5MS8