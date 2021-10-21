Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring as the rules are announced for the next match. Out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who will officially become a RAW Superstar tomorrow night thanks to the WWE Draft. We see how Becky captured the title in just 26 seconds by defeating Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Out next comes Sasha Banks. We see recent happenings between the competitors in this match. Banks stop on the apron and poses as pyro goes off. Belair is out last, swinging her hair on the way to the ring. All three Superstars are covered up. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and here we go. They size each other up and Banks kicks Becky then locks Belair in a headlock. Belair dodges her and drops Becky with a shoulder. Banks and Belair go at it now. Belair catches a crossbody but Becky jumps on her back. Belair tosses Becky off and swings Banks’ legs at her. Belair with a fall-away slam to Banks and a kip-up for a pop. Belair runs into Banks’ knees in the corner. Banks goes to the top but Belair rocks her and presses her high in the air above her head, then with just one arm. Belair then drops Banks to the mat.

Becky trips Belair from the floor, then pulls her out and sends her into the barrier. Becky comes in but Banks takes her down for a 2 count. Banks and Becky go back & forth now. Banks with a deep arm drag for 2 as Becky comes right back to her feet, surprising Banks. Becky blocks a Backstabber but has a kick caught by Banks. Banks with a Meteora for a close 2 count. Belair comes back to the apron but gets knocked off again. Banks with a Banks Statement to Becky in the middle of the ring but Belair breaks it up. Belair unloads on Banks in the corner while Becky recovers. Becky takes over on Banks and launches her into Belair. They continue trading offense in the corner and Belair puts Banks on her shoulders for a KOD but Becky knocks them both down with a missile dropkick from the top. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Becky covers Belair for 2, then Banks for 2.

Becky controls the match and gets a pop. Belair dodges a leg drop from Becky. Becky and Belair tangle now. Becky with a bulldog for a 2 count. Banks fights Becky from the apron but Becky unloads with strikes. Becky with a top rope leg drop while Banks is draped over the middle rope. Banks kicks out at 2. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again Becky stomps Belair, then stomps Banks. Becky with a Bexploder suplex to Belair, then a Bexploder to Banks. Becky covers both of them at the same time but they kick out.

Becky talks some trash about how the title is hers. She keeps both challengers down while yelling about being the history maker here. Becky goes back to the top but they both catch her in mid-air. She pleads with them while they hold her up, but they launch her back into the turnbuckles with a double Buckle Bomb. Banks and Belair go at it now. They trade pin attempts and more offense in the middle of the ring. Belair has a back-slide blocked. Banks arm drags her but Belair comes right back with a shoulder. Belair shows off some over Banks. Belair clotheslines Banks and kips-up. Belair with a long vertical suplex but Banks lands on her feet. Banks with a suplex of her own. Banks holds it to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero with the Three Amigos.

Fans chant “Eddie!” now. Banks goes to the top but stomps Becky in the corner to keep her down. Banks goes for the Frogsplash on Belair but has to roll through as she moves. They tangle in the corner where Becky is still down at. Belair drops Banks off the bottom rope and shoves her to the floor as she charged into the corner. Becky goes to work on Belair now. They trade 2 counts. Becky with a knee to the gut. Becky with a kick but Belair catches her with a Spinebuster for a 2 count.

Becky and Belair go at it some more. Banks gets knocked off the apron. Becky avoids a KOD but Belair nails a Gutbuster. Belair goes for a splash but Becky gets her knees up. Becky with a 2 count but Banks runs in and tries to stop them from pinning each other. Belair gets the upperhand but misses a moonsault as Becky and Banks both move out of the way. Banks has the Banks Statement on Belair while Becky has the Dis-Arm-Her applied at the same time. They break it and Banks unloads on Becky in the corner. Banks shows off for a pop. Becky with uppercuts to Banks out of the corner. Becky stomps Banks and goes to the top. Banks avoids the flying attack, then drops Becky with a Backstabber. Banks with the Banks Statement to Becky now in the middle of the ring.

Belair comes in and nails the handspring moonsault to both of them. Belair pins Becky for 2, then Banks for 2. Belair shows some frustration now. Banks mounts offense now but she’s frustrated. Banks sends Becky out and drops Belair. Banks grabs Belair’s hair and swings it around, then kicks her while holding the hair. Banks taunts Belair but Belair grabs a kick and slams her, then rolls her for 2 as Becky makes the save just in time. Becky with a running right hand to Belair in the corner. Banks swings for Becky but drops Belair and she rolls out. Becky and Banks tangle and Becky hits the Man-Handle Slam but Belair runs back in and breaks the pin up just in time.

Becky and Belair trade strikes and trash talking from their knees now. Belair blocks the Man-Handle Slam and goes for the Glam Slam but Becky sends her into the corner, then the apron. Becky unloads with right hands. Becky holds Belair’s hair and climbs the corner but Banks come sin out of nowhere, kicking Becky to the floor, then nailing Belair with a knee. Banks runs and slides for a powerbomb from the apron to the floor but Belair hangs on. Belair goes to the floor but Banks kicks her. Belair blocks a tornado DDT on the floor. Belair blocks a Backstabber. Becky leaps off the Arabic announce table, taking them both down for a pop. Becky rolls Belair in the ring to a “this is awesome!” chant. Becky slams Belair and goes right into the Dis-Arm-Her in the middle of the ring. Belair resists but Becky locks it in.

Banks runs in but Becky drops her. Becky now has a double Dis-Arm-Her applied to both challengers at the same time. Belair powers up with both of them and Becky goes down while Banks hits a Backstabber to Belair out of the move. Becky drops Banks with kicks. Banks blocks the Man-Handle Slam but Belair comes from behind and drops Becky with the KOD. Banks comes from behind to toss Belair to the floor before she can get the pin, but Belair sends her out. Banks pulls Belair to the floor. Banks runs back in to put Becky away but Becky rolls her up for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Becky Lynch

