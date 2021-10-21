SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff opener as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos come out for this non-title match – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Out next are Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Cedric starts off with Jey as fans begin chanting for The Usos. They lock up and Jey applies a headlock, then drops Cedric with a shoulder. Uso shouts to the crowd for a pop. Uso keeps control and delivers a big slam for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Cedric drops Jey after an apron distraction by Shelton.

Cedric brings Jey to the corner and tags in Shelton to take over. Shelton stomps away on Jey. Cedric tags back in but Jey fights them both off. They deliver a big double team with Cedric driving a knee into Jey’s face for a 2 count. Cedric keeps control and taunts Jimmy as he reaches for a tag. Cedric keeps Jey down and tags Shelton back in, who stomps Jey to keep him down. Shelton with a shoulderbreaker. Shelton grounds Jey now, working on his arm as fans rally.

Shelton and Cedric continue to dominate Jey with power moves, working on his arm and double teaming him. Shelton tags back in and stretches the arm as the referee warns him. Jey finally nails an enziguri and Shelton goes down. Jimmy rallies for the tag but Shelton also tags in Cedric. Jimmy unloads on Cedric and knocks Shelton off the apron.

Cedric uppercuts Jimmy but Jimmy comes right back with his signature offense. Jimmy with a big modified Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Jimmy works Cedric in the corner and delivers the big hip attack for another close 2 count. Cedric cuts Jimmy off with a big kick. Jimmy rolls him for a close 2 count. Shelton with a cheap shot from the apron. Cedric follows up with a Brainbuster to Jimmy for a close 2 count. Cedric can’t believe it.

Shelton tags back in for another double team from the corner but Jimmy fights him off. Jey runs over and holds Cedric’s ankle from the floor. Jimmy drops Cedric but turns around to a running knee from Shelton. Shelton drops Jimmy on his head for a 2 count as Jey makes the save. Cedric drops Jey but gets kicked by Jimmy. Shelton misses Jimmy but counters a move and levels him with a Paydirt. Jimmy kicks out just in time.

Jimmy blocks a powerbomb from Shelton and superkicks him. Jey comes in and they take out both opponents with double superkicks. Jey goes to the top and hits a big Uso splash to Cedric for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Usos

