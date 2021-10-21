Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring for the finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. Zelina Vega is out first, followed by Doudrop. Both Superstars are covered up.

They meet in the middle of the ring and have words. Doudrop shoves her away. Vega comes back with kicks but Doudrop catches a kick and headbutts her to the mat. Vega comes back and flies off the top but Doudrop catches her. Vega slides down but Doudrop goes to work on her with more offense.

Doudrop with a big slam in the middle of the ring, then an elbow drop. Doudrop goes on until Vega turns it around and mounts offense. Vega with a big tornado DDT for a close 2 count. Vega tries again but Doudrop kicks out. Vega applies a modified Dragon Sleeper now as the referee checks on Doudrop. Doudrop smashes Vega back into the corner and they tangle. Doudrop levels her with a clothesline and they both go down.

Doudrop misses a corner cannonball and Vega attacks but can’t get the pin. Doudrop counters and nails a big sidewalk slam for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Doudrop with a big running senton for another close 2 count. Vega moves as Doudrop goes for a big splash. Vega comes right back and delivers the Code Red powerbomb for the pin to win the tournament and become Queen.

Winner and the Inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament Winner: Zelina Vega

This is from our live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel coverage and Viewing Party. Click here to access our full results post and Viewing Party…