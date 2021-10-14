WWE reportedly made the decision to nix plans for a December pay-per-view more than a month ago.

As noted, it was reported earlier today that WWE has no plans for a December pay-per-view event. WWE previously announced a to-be-named pay-per-view event for December 12 at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, and it was later announced that this would be the TLC pay-per-view. However, this has been changed to a SmackDown event on December 17. It had also been reported that WWE had plans for the pay-per-view to take place on December 19, but plans have changed and now there will be no December pay-per-view.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the reason for the schedule change appears to be the proximity to the New Year’s Day pay-per-view, WWE Day 1. The plan to nix the December pay-per-view was reportedly made well over a month ago.

The WWE Day 1 pay-per-view has been spearheaded by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. It will take place on Saturday, November 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

This looks to be the first year without a TLC pay-per-view since the show began in 2009. WWE will return to pay-per-view on Thursday, October 21 for Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia, and then on Sunday, November 21 for Survivor Series from Brooklyn.

Stay tuned for more.