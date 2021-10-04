Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

– The WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW opens up on the USA Network with a brief video package. We’re live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show and go over some of the picks made during last Friday’s SmackDown.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a big pop. Lynch raises the title in the air and heads to the ring as Mike Rome does the introduction. We get a video package looking at how RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown on Friday, and how she laid out Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair after Banks won the main event over Belair. Flair then faced off with Lynch to end the show. The announcers hype Banks vs. Belair vs. Lynch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.