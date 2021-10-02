WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville opened the third round of the 2021 WWE Draft during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode and announced several picks.

SmackDown picked Happy Baron Corbin and Madcat Moss (Riddick Moss) to stay on the brand. SmackDown also selected Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) to come from WWE NXT.

RAW selected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to stay on the brand. RAW also picked Keith “Bearcat” Lee to stay on the brand.

As noted, WWE Draft changes will officially go into effect with the October 22 edition of SmackDown, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel. Half of the roster is being drafted tonight on SmackDown, and the other half is being drafted on Monday’s Draft Night 2 edition of RAW. Any Superstars who are still not drafted after RAW will automatically become free agents, free to sign with any brand of their choosing.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft, which will wrap with Monday’s RAW episode. Below is an updated look at Draft picks from tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN:

ROUND 1

* SmackDown picks WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Champion Big E to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 2

* SmackDown picks Drew McIntyre to come over from RAW

* RAW picks RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to come over from RAW

* RAW picks WWE Hall of Famer Edge to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 3

* SmackDown picks Happy Baron Corbin and Madcat Moss (Riddick Moss) to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to stay on RAW

* Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) to come over from WWE NXT

* RAW picked Keith “Bearcat” Lee to stay on RAW