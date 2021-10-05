WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville opened the first round of Night 2 of the 2021 WWE Draft during tonight’s RAW and announced several picks.

RAW picked SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to come over from the blue brand. RAW also selected Bobby Lashley to stay on the show.

SmackDown selected SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to stay on the brand. SmackDown also picked Sasha Banks to stay on the show.

As noted, WWE Draft changes will officially go into effect with the October 22 edition of SmackDown, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel. Half of the roster was drafted last Friday on SmackDown, and the other half is being drafted on tonight’s RAW. Any Superstars who are still not drafted after tonight will automatically become free agents, free to sign with any brand of their choosing.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE Draft. Below is an updated look at Draft picks from SmackDown and RAW:

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM NIGHT 2 ON RAW:

ROUND 1

* RAW picks SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks Bobby Lashley to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Sasha Banks to stay on SmackDown

ROUND 2

WWE DRAFT PICKS FROM NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN:

ROUND 1

* SmackDown picks WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Champion Big E to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 2

* SmackDown picks Drew McIntyre to come over from RAW

* RAW picks RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to come over from RAW

* RAW picks WWE Hall of Famer Edge to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 3

* SmackDown picks Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss (Riddick Moss) to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to stay on RAW

* Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) to come over from WWE NXT

* RAW picked Keith “Bearcat” Lee to stay on RAW

ROUND 4

* SmackDown picks Naomi to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Jeff Hardy to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Austin Theory to come over from WWE NXT

WEEKEND PICKS FROM TALKING SMACK:

* RAW picks Akira Tozawa to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Aliyah to come over from WWE NXT

* RAW picks Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks Drew Gulak to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez to come over from SmackDown

* SmackDown picks MACE to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Doudrop to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Mansoor to come over from RAW

* RAW picks Drake Maverick to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Mustafa Ali to come over from RAW

* RAW picks John Morrison to stay on RAW

* SmackDown picks Toni Storm to stay on SmackDown

* RAW picks Nia Jax to stay on RAW

* RAW picks WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to stay on RAW

* RAW picks R-Truth to stay on RAW

* RAW picks T-BAR to stay on RAW

* RAW picks Zelina Vega to come over from SmackDown