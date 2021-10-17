It looks like a new segment for Duke Hudson will be debuting soon on WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE filed to trademark the “Duke’s Poker Room” name on October 12.

As seen in the tweet below, WWE Shop has just released new “Duke’s Poker Room” t-shirts for Hudson, but the trademark filing indicates the name will also likely be used for storyline purposes on NXT 2.0, perhaps a new backstage segment.

Hudson recently debuted a new poker player gimmick on NXT 2.0. After coming up short against new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in the 2021 Breakout Tournament earlier this year, Vink then took a loss to Kyle O’Reilly. He returned a few weeks back as a successful poker player in NXT 2.0. Hudson then made his ring return this past Tuesday night and defeated Grayson Waller in singles action.

WWE include the following use description with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Filing Office) filing for the “Duke’s Poker Room” name:

It was reported at one point that WWE had high hopes for Hudson after he was brought to RAW for a main roster run in early 2020 with Shane Thorne (aka Slapjack). They were briefly paired with MVP but were sent back to NXT after the spring of 2020. After leaving RAW, he was not seen until the Breakout Tournament began back in July, where he defeated Ikemen Jiro in a first round match.

