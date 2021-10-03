WWE filed two RAW and SmackDown related trademarks for entertainment purposes on September 29.

The first is “RAW Rebound” a segment that was used years ago during SmackDown to recap that week’s RAW. No word on of it will be used in the same capacity this time around. Below is the full description:

Mark For: RAW REBOUND trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

The second is “SmackDown Breakdown” a segment that could be potentially used to recap an episode on the blue brand. Here is the full description:

In other recent trademark news, WWE filed for Keith Lee’s “Bearcat” nickname.