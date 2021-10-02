On this past Monday’s RAW, Keith Lee returned with a new nickname — “Bearcat.”

WWE looks to be sticking with it as they filed to trademark the moniker on September 28 for entertainment purposes.

Below is the full for use description:

Mark For: BEARCAT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

It’s believed that the “Bearcat” nickname is a reference to Bearcat Wright, a popular African American pro wrestler from the 1950s and 1960s, who was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Legacy Wing in 2017. The name could also be a reference to Bearcat Brown, an innovative African American wrestler who usually worked the Memphis area in the 1960s and 1970s.

Lee was drafted to RAW in the third round during last night’s WWE Draft. It’s thought he’s in line for a push after being brought back into the fold on WWE TV.