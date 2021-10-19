The finals of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament are now official for WWE Crown Jewel.

Tonight’s RAW saw Xavier Woods defeat Jinder Mahal in the last semi-finals match for the King of the Ring Tournament. He will now face Finn Balor in the finals at Crown Jewel on Sunday to determine the 2021 King of the Ring.

RAW also featured Doudrop defeating Shayna Baszler in the semi-finals of the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament. Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega will take place at Crown Jewel with the winner being named the inaugural Queen’s Crown winner.

WWE Crown Jewel will air this Thursday, October 21, live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage beginning with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show at 11am ET. Below is the updated Crown Jewel card, along with related shots from tonight’s go-home RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali