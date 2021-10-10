WWE held a live event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California last night. In the main event, Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Finn Balor, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins.

Below are the full results:

* Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins (Triple Threat for the WWE US Championship)

* Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Natalya and Tamina (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

* Karrion Kross defeated John Morrison

* RK-Bro (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship)

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Finn Balor, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins

(h/t WrestlingBodyslam)

We acknowledged our tribal chief tonight #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/3H9BLQVCj1 — Kayfabe Queens Podcast (@kayfabequeens) October 10, 2021