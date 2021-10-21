As WWE continues its 2.0 revamp of NXT, the company has a new NXT writer job posting in Orlando, Florida.

WWE notes in the listing the brand is looking to attract younger viewers, “Built to appeal to a younger audience, NXT follows compelling storylines that defy expectations at every turn while playing out in front of the most passionate fans in sports entertainment.”

The job is looking for someone with one to five years writing for TV, film, or social media.

Those who have written for a drama, comedy, reality series, or live TV production were all considered a “plus.” Knowledge of WWE’s audience was “not required, but also a plus.”

Below is the full listing: