The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Drew Gulak makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance.

Drew Gulak vs. T-Bar

They lock up. Gulak strikes T-Bar several times. T-Bar strikes Gulak. T-Bar locks in a headlock on Gulak. Gulak fights out of it. T-Bar eventually sets Gulak on the top turnbuckle and goes for a Superplex. Gulak fights out of it and sends T-Bar backward. T-Bar does a backflip and lands on his feet. Gulak comes off the top rope, T-Bar catches him with a big boot. T-Bar hits his Eyes Wide Shut finisher on Gulak. T-Bar pins Gulak for the three count.

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring a physical confrontation between Edge and Seth Rollins.

A recap from RAW is show featuring the match between Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair against RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch ending in a No Contest.

John Morrison and Angel Garza (with Humberto. Carrillo) make their entrances.

John Morrison vs. Angel Garza

Morrison locks in a headlock on Garza. Garza pulls Morrison to the mat. Morrison kips up. Morrison strikes Garza. Garza eventually connects with a forearm to Morrison. Garza tears his pants off. Garza throws his pants to Morrison. Garza superkicks Morrison. Garza goes for a Moonsault from the second rope, Morrison rolls out of the way. Morrison hits his Starship Pain finisher on Garza. Morrison pins Garza for the win.

Winner: John Morrison

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeating Drew McIntyre & WWE Champion Big E.