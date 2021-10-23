The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Drew Gulak makes his entrance.

Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Gulak takes Tozawa to the mat with a headlock takeover. Tozawa eventually gets Gulak up into a Fireman’s Carry position. Gulak elbows the head of Tozawa to get out of it. Tozawa rolls Gulak up for a two count. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to Gulak. Gulak clotheslines Tozawa. Gulak hits a neck-breaker on Tozawa. Gulak pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Drew Gulak

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring g Drew McIntyre & WWE Champion Big E defeating Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the confrontation between Bianca Belair and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

John Morrison & Ricochet make their entrances.

John Morrison & Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

Garza teases locking up with Ricochet before Carrillo is tagged in. Garza attacks Ricochet from behind. Garza and Carrillo both stomp on Ricochet. Garza eventually goes for the Wing-Clipper on Ricochet. Ricochet fights out of it. Ricochet connects with a forearm to Garza. Morrison tags in, as does Carrillo. Morrison sweeps the legs of Carrillo after teasing a spin-kick. Ricochet hits a cross-body from off the top rope on Garza. Morrison connects with a knee to the face of Carrillo. Morrison pins Carrillo for a two count. Garza superkicks Ricochet at ringside. Morrison goes for his Starship Pain finisher on Carrillo, Garza pulls him out of the way. Garza tags back in. Carrillo holds Morrison for Garza as Garza dropkicks him. Garza pins Morrison for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bianca Belair defeating RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair via Disqualification.