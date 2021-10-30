The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Jaxson Ryker makes his entrance.

Veer vs. Jaxson Ryker

They lock up. Ryker locks in a wrist-lock on Veer. Veer strikes Ryker in the face, sending him to the mat. Ryker eventually hits a running cross-body on Veer. Ryker pins Veer for a two count. Ryker ascends the turnbuckles. Ryker goes for a diving head-butt, Veer rolls out of the way. Veer hits a pair of splashes on Ryker in the corner. Veer clotheslines Ryker. Veer pins Ryker for the win.

Winner: Veer

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring WWE Official Adam Pearce suspending Brock Lesnar prior to being attacked by him.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring an in-ring confrontation between Bianca Belair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

John Morrison and Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) make their entrances.

John Morrison vs. Apollo Crews

They lock up. Crews pushes Morrison to the mat. Morrison eventually hits a springboard kick to the face of Crews from the second rope. Morrison goes for a neck-breaker, Crews pushes him away. Crews connects with a boot to Morrison. Crews pins Morrison for a two count. Morrison hits an arm-drag on Crews. Morrison connects with a knee to the face of Crews.

Morrison goes for his Starship Pain finisher. Crews gets up and tries to attack Morrison, Morrison elbows Crews, which sends him toward the referee. As Morrison gets to his feet on the top rope, Azeez pulls his leg out, of sight of the referee. Morrison crashes and burns as he falls to the mat. Crews hits an Angle Slam on Morrison. Crews pins Morrison for the three count.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins defeating Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match.