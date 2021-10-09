The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Ricochet makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Karrion Kross makes his entrance.

Karrion Kross vs. Ricochet

Ricochet dropkicks Kross into the corner before striking him several times. Ricochet locks in a headlock on Kross. Kross sends Ricochet towards the corner. Kross attempts to powerslam Ricochet, Ricochet escapes it out to the ring apron. Ricochet drives his shoulder into Kross before spring-boarding to the top rope. Kross grabs Ricochet by the neck as he is on the top rope and tosses him to the mat.

Ricochet eventually hits a Standing Shooting Star Press on Kross before pinning him for a two count. Ricochet hits a spin-kick on Kross. Ricochet goes for a Back-Handspring, Kross catches Ricochet with a Kross Jacket. Ricochet passes out as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Karrion Kross

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Brock Lesnar confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley.

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) make their entrance. T-Bar & Mace make their entrance.

T-Bar & Mace vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Erik and T-Bar lock up. T-Bar pushes Erik to the ropes. Erik briefly locks T-Bar in a waist-lock. T-Bar gets out of it and sends Erik to the mat. Erik eventually strikes T-Bar in the face. T-Bar tags Mace in. Erik hits a powerslam on Mace. Erik hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Mace. Erik kicks the jaw of Mace. T-Bar breaks a pin attempt by Erik on Mace. Erik sends T-Bar out of the ring. Mace rolls Erik up for the three count.

Winners: T-Bar & Mace

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bianca Belair defeating RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair via Disqualification.