The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mace (with T-Bar) makes entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Austin Crane is already in the ring.

Mace vs. Austin Crane

They lock up. Mace pushes Crane to the mat. Crane goes for a single leg takedown on Mace. Mace blocks it and tosses Crane to the mat again. Mace eventually grabs Crane by the throat and slams Him to the mat several times. Mace hits the ropes. Mace hits a spin-kick on Crane. Mace puts his boot on the chest of Crane to pin him for the three count.

Winner: Mace

A recap from Raw is shown featuring United States Champion Damien Priest defeating Sheamus to retain his title in a No Disqualifications & No Count Outs Match.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Doudrop to retain her title.

John Morrison and Drew Gulak make their entrances. This is the first one on one match between these two in WWE.

John Morrison vs. Drew Gulak

They lock up. Gulak backs Morrison to the ropes. Gulak briefly locks in a waist-lock on Morrison before switching to a headlock. Gulak gets out of it with a wrist-lock on Morrison. Morrison gets out of that and takes Gulak to the mat with a modified arm-drag. Morrison rolls Gulak up for a two count. Morrison eventually connects with a back elbow to the face of Gulak. Morrison kicks Gulak. Morrison clotheslines Gulak. Morrison hits his Starship Pain finisher on Gulak. Morrison pins Gulak for the win.

Winner: John Morrison

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Big E retaining his title against Bobby Lashley before being confronted by Drew McIntyre.