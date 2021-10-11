Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype tonight’s big women’s tag team match.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. McIntyre stops on the stage and raises his sword in the air as the pyro goes off. Drew takes the mic and comments on how he might not get to kick off RAW too much more. He hypes WWE Crown Jewel and his match with WWE Champion Big E, noting that everyone will talk about the match because this is where he will once again become WWE Champion.

Drew says he’s waited months for this match, this is his last chance at the title before going to SmackDown and he sure as hell won’t let it slip through his fingers. Drew goes to recall a story from earlier today but the music interrupts and out comes Big E to a big pop.

Big E takes the mic and says he gets it, he understands why Drew wants to be WWE Champion so badly. He goes on and says Drew is so accomplished, but he will never take this title from Big E. He says Drew has two options as the train has already left the station – you can jump onboard or your big sword wielding ass can stay on those tracks and get run smooth over. Drew fires back and says Big E is on cloud 9 as he should be, but he is still chasing his moment. He goes on and says he is going to run through Big E to win back the title and there’s not a damn thing Big E can do about it. The music interrupts and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos say they are pumped for McIntyre vs. Big E. They discuss who might get the win and Drew asks why the hell they’re here. The Usos say The Bloodline got drafted to SmackDown but they are now in this city, so tonight they’re sending out warning shots. They talk about how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will retain over Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, but they’re trying to figure out who will be WWE Champion – Big E or McIntyre. Graves says they’re talking about Reigns’ opponent at Survivor Series. They warn Big E and McIntyre about getting in Reigns’ way, and then say they have plans for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods when they come to SmackDown. They toss a few more threats as Big E and McIntyre look on. Jimmy and Jey go to leave but Big E says they’re not coming out, running their mouths and then just leave. Big E goes to speak on behalf of Drew but Drew says no, he can’t. The Usos say they can speak on behalf of The Tribal Chief, and they propose a tag team match for tonight. Drew says they’re on. The Usos take advantage of Big E and McIntyre being distracted by each other, and end up dropping them both with superkicks. The Usos exit the ring as their music hits while Big E and McIntyre stare at each other from the mat.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with The New Day, asking about a possible King of the Ring match between the two. They laugh and walk away.

King of the Ring Tournament First Round Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring for the first red brand opening round match of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament as The New Day comes out – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. Woods and Kofi stop on the stage to check out the throne, then head to the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and confirmed for tonight is The Usos vs. Big E and Drew McIntyre. Woods waits in the ring now as Ricochet makes his way out. Mike Rome does the introductions as the pyro goes off and Ricochet stops to check out the King of the Ring setup on the stage. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo with Ricochet talking about how winning the tournament would launch his career into the stratosphere. He plans on having a new name, King Ricochet, and a new crown, when he heads to SmackDown in two weeks. We get a look at the current KOTR brackets.

The bell rings and they lock up. Ricochet goes behind but Woods shakes him off. They lock up again and Ricochet works on the arm. They tangle and Woods takes Ricochet down for a quick pin attempt. Woods grounds Ricochet by his arm now. They tangle some more and Ricochet nails a dropkick for a quick pin attempt. Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Theory is confirmed for later.

Ricochet with kicks now. Woods blocks a kick and they trade forearms in the middle of the ring. Woods sends Ricochet to the apron and rocks him as he tries to springboard back in. Woods goes to the top but Ricochet chops him from the apron. Ricochet climbs to the top for a superplex to the floor but Woods knocks him down to the apron. Ricochet springboards back up and nails the superplex into the middle of the ring. Woods yells out in pain but Ricochet fails to cover for the pin attempt. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet takes Woods down for a 2 count. Ricochet with a takedown and a dropkick for another pin attempt. Ricochet shows some frustration now. Woods blocks a suplex as they tangle. Woods drops Ricochet ribs-first over the top rope. Woods leaps from the middle rope with a big stomp over the spine. Woods flies from the corner with a big second rope leg drop. Ricochet kicks out at 2 in the middle of the ring.

Woods goes on and covers for a close 2 count. Woods gets up but Ricochet drops him with a kick to the head. Ricochet rolls into a cartwheel senton, then kicks Woods in the face. Woods goes to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Woods down on the floor. Ricochet brings it back and nails a suicide dive to send Woods into the barrier. Ricochet goes for another suicide dive but Woods side-steps and sends him into the barrier on the third attempt.

Woods brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Woods walks the top rope and delivers the flying elbow drop to the heart for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, Woods stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. We get replays and come back to Woods celebrating at the throne.

– We see footage from last week as RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle mixed it up with their challengers. Riddle and Orton are backstage now. Riddle informs Orton that someone just challenged Omos. Orton asks Riddle what he did now. Riddle says after Orton’s plan went so well last week, he had to do the same since he’s a baby Viper. Riddle asks about a plan for WWE Crown Jewel and Orton says there is no plan, last week was a one-time thing and Riddle never should’ve challenged Omos. Orton says Riddle is on his own. Riddle isn’t buying it. He says he will see Orton out there later.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out come Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. Mansoor is thrilled to be here but Mansoor snaps at him as we go to commercial.