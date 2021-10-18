Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

– The WWE Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW opens up live on the USA Network with Jimmy Smith welcoming us to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show, the final before the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect this coming Friday.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair takes the mic and wonders why there’s no goodbye celebration, the roster isn’t lined up to say their goodbyes to her, there are no “thank you Charlotte!” chants from the crowd. Flair isn’t happy with how she has to defend her title against some rookie, Bianca Belair, on her final night on RAW. Flair says this is bullcrap. Flair says she really thinks there’s some kind of conspiracy against her. She says Belair isn’t even really on the RAW roster yet, and she already has a title shot this week at Crown Jewel. And you people say Flair is entitled. Flair says all she wanted was a ceremony… she hushes fans when a “you suck!” chant starts up. Flair goes on with words for Belair until the music interrupts and out comes Belair swinging her hair.

Belair says this is no conspiracy, it’s justice served. Belair says she’s done nothing but prove she belongs here, and she deserves this rematch. Belair recalls how SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch saved Flair from Belair a few weeks back. Belair goes on and says she’s the star no matter what brand she’s on. Belair knocks Flair for begging to have a farewell, and tells her to take as much time as she needs to say goodbye to the title. Belair gives Flair some advice for post-title life and says when she comes back to RAW after Crown Jewel, she will have both titles. How is that for a rookie, Charlotte?

Flair decks Belair and goes for a running kick but Belair ducks. Belair scoops Flair for the KOD but Flair retreats to the apron. Belair knocks Flair off the apron to the floor with a handspring bump. Belair stands tall in the ring and dances around as Flair seethes at ringside.

– We get a video to hype tonight’s King of the Ring semi-finals match. The New Day is backstage with Kevin Patrick now. Woods talks about following in the footsteps of some past King of the Ring winners, and calls it his destiny. Kofi Kingston says we all know how important this is to Woods, that’s why he will be at ringside tonight, to prevent Veer and Shanky from interfering. Kofi says Woods’ dream is to become King. They celebrate more before heading to the ring.

King of the Ring Semi-finals Match: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring for the King of the Ring semi-finals match as Xavier Woods comes out with Kofi Kingston. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a RAW return vignette for Seth Rollins. We go back to the ring and see some NBA players at ringside from the Sacramento Kings. Jinder Mahal is waiting with Veer and Shanky now.

The bell rings and Jinder beats Woods down first as Veer and Shanky look on from ringside. They break and Woods has some words for Jinder. Woods with offense and a dropkick to the back. Woods with chops in the corner now. Jinder blocks a shot but Woods keeps chopping away as fans “Wooo!” with him. Woods mounts Jinder in the corner but Jinder shoves him off, then levels him with a shoulder. Jinder grounds Woods and works him over as fans try to rally.

Woods makes a comeback, mounting offense for a 2 count. Jinder comes right back and drops Woods in the middle of the ring, then stomps him as Kofi looks on. Woods fights back to his feet but Jinder rocks him. Woods rolls Jinder for 2 but Jinder goes right back to work on him. Woods rolls Jinder from the corner for another close 2 count. Woods charges into the corner but Jinder back-drops him up and over to the floor. Woods hits the steel ring steps on the way down and he’s laid out as we go back to commercial.