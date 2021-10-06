Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 632,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.51% from last week’s episode, which drew 655,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.10% from the 183,000 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #34 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #32 ranking.

NXT ranked #57 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #50 ranking.

This week’s NXT episode drew the lowest viewership of the 2.0 revamp so far, and the lowest key demo rating for a live USA Network episode since June 29. The key demo rating also tied with three other episodes to be the second-lowest of the year for live USA episodes. From the debut NXT 2.0 revamp episode on September 14, the NXT audience is down 17.9% while the key demo rating is down 38%. This week’s viewership was down 3.51% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 1.1% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 18.8% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The MLB Wild Card game between the Yankees and the Red Sox on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.90 rating. The MLB Wild Card game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.117 million viewers.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.213 million viewers. The Voice also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.87 rating.

This week’s live NXT 2.0 episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon in the opener, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa speaking on Bron Breakker’s recent comments, a vignette on The Diamond Mine, LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones, Cora Jade making her official in-ring debut, Tony D’Angelo making his official in-ring debut, Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy, plus NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defending against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, and The Grizzled Young Veterans in the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode