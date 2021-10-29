There is now some speculation on the return of non-televised WWE NXT live events.

WWE is now hiring for a Senior Production Assistant of Social Media to work the NXT brand. The LinkedIn job listing can be seen at this link. The full-time position is based out of Orlando, and has a base pay range of $38,500 – $50,700 per year.

The job listing mentions how the employee would have to create/shoot social content at various live events, TV tapings, WWE Network specials, and talent appearances. This has led to speculation on the NXT brand going on tour again.

The NXT brand has not ran non-televised live events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. The brand was running the NXT Road Trip tours around the country, and then the Florida loop at smaller venues around the state. There was talk of NXT possibly going back on the road this past summer, but there’s no word on if that interest is still there.

Below are the Key Responsibilities and Requirements for the job: