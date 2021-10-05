Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon in the opening match

* What will NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa have to say to Bron Breakker?

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, The Grizzled Young Veterans, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

* We will learn about The Diamond Mine

* LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones

* Cora Jade will make her official in-ring debut

* Tony D’Angelo will make his official in-ring debut

* Lash Legend hosts the second episode of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy