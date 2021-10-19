Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The final hype for Halloween Havoc

* Tony D’Angelo returns to action

* Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase

* A Triple Threat with one member of each team in the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, champions Zoey Stark and Io Shirai. The winner will get to “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” for the match at Halloween Havoc

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller with the winner being named Halloween Havoc host

* Step inside “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson