Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will be the 2021 Halloween Havoc special, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Halloween Havoc will be headlined by Bron Breakker challenging NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, plus three “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” matches with titles on the line. Horror character Chucky will be the special guest for tonight, while LA Knight will be our host.

Several NXT Superstars will be dressed in Halloween costumes on tonight’s show, and fans attending the show have been invited to wear their favorite Halloween costumes. The best fan costume will get to meet a NXT Superstar, and some fan costumes will be shown on the broadcast.

It’s been reported that the first 30 minutes of tonight’s show will air commercial-free on the USA Network.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Halloween Havoc show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Halloween Havoc Host: LA Knight

Halloween Havoc Special Guest: Chucky

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Wheel stipulation to be revealed tonight.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c)

Wheel stipulation to be revealed tonight.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

The debut or return of a new mysterious Superstar

The debut of Solo Sikoa

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis have invited NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to a Haunted House to get Hayes’ missing title belt back