Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will see Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defend the NXT North American Title for the first time since winning it back on June 29. He will defend against Santos Escobar.

The build for Halloween Havoc will also continue tonight as NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa faces Joe Gacy in a non-title match. If Gacy wins, he will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa at Halloween Havoc, for the title.

WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight:

* NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defends against Santos Escobar

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy in a non-title match. If Gacy wins, he will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc

* Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne

* The second edition of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

