WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with some women’s action!

Aleah James vs. Xia Brookside

The fans fire things up with a round of claps. Both women shake hands before tangling up in a lockup. Aleah James cartwheels out of a wrist lock and reverses the hold on Xia Brookside. Both of them have some great technical exchanges. Brookside holds the upper hand as she drives James to the mat. James rises to her feet and picks up the pace with back-to-back dropkicks. Brookside catches James with a flying neck breaker, followed by a double knee smash in the corner. James evades Brookside’s Brooksy Bomb and rolls her up instead. James may have created a major upset on Brookside, but she landed herself a successful pinfall victory!

Winner: Aleah James

Post-Match: Upset over her loss, Xia Brookside slaps away Aleah James’ handshake.

-The NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura refuses to think Jinny has a chance of taking her title away from her. Both women will square off for the belt in two weeks!

– Kenny Williams says all NXT UK is filled with is insecure boys compared to him. He’s ready to create the shock of their lives by becoming the next big thing.

Jack Starz & Dave Mastiff vs. Symbiosis (Primate & T-Bone) (w/Eddie Dennis)