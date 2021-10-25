Tonight’s WWE RAW season premiere will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with fallout from WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE is hyping up a new era to begin with tonight’s RAW as red brand changes from the WWE Draft will officially go into effect. They are teasing a possible new challenger for WWE Champion Big E, plus new roster arrivals such as The Street Profits, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Otis and Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Seth Rollins, Tegan Nox, Queen Zelina Vega, and Gable Steveson, among others.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight and that’s a Crown Jewel rematch with RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defending against AJ Styles and Omos.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

