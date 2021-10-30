On Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville decided to officiate the match between Shayna Baszler and Naomi.

Deville said she was replacing “injured” WWE official Jason Ayers, who suffered a beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar last week.

As expected, Deville advanced her rivalry with Naomi by giving Baszler the victory with a quick pin. After the match, Naomi got in Deville’s face and started yelling at the WWE official. This was followed by Baszler applying the Kirifuda Clutch on Naomi and Deville heading out of the ring.

After SmackDown went off the air, Ayers took to Twitter to reveal that he was tricked by Deville.

Injured?? @SonyaDevilleWWE, I had to hit the boys room – you told me I had enough time!

Deville has yet to respond to Ayers.