WWE reportedly considered singles runs for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins coming out of the 2021 WWE Draft.

As noted, the 1st pick of the fourth round on Monday’s WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW saw the red brand select The Street Profits to come over from SmackDown. This came after RAW’s 2nd pick of the first round on last Friday’s SmackDown saw the red brand draft Ford’s wife, Bianca Belair.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there was serious consideration put into breaking up The Street Profits.

The idea was that Ford would have moved to RAW, without Dawkins but with Belair, while Dawkins would have stayed on SmackDown.

The split talk lessened over the course of last week and instead, WWE officials decided at Friday’s SmackDown to split T-BAR and MACE instead. The Draft picks announced on Saturday’s Talking Smack episode included T-BAR staying on RAW, and SmackDown selecting MACE.

Ford received praise on social media for non-title singles match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the September 24 edition of SmackDown, which Reigns won. He received similar marks for his singles matches with Otis and Chad Gable earlier in the summer.

Ford and Dawkins appeared on RAW and put the tag team division on notice, declaring that they now want the smoke on the red brand. The Street Profits are returning to RAW after being sent to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft, in a move that saw them trade the RAW Tag Team Titles to The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kingston and Woods were drafted from RAW to SmackDown this past Friday night, as the blue brand’s 2nd pick of the second round.

