WWE is scheduled to return to Canada for the first time since early 2020.

WWE has announced that their 2021 Holiday Tour will include two stops in Canada. They will run the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, December 29, and then they will run Place Bell in Laval, Quebec on Thursday, December 30.

Tickets for both events will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, October 22.

Pat Laprade of Lutte.Quebec reports that these will be non-televised RAW live events.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept WWE from returning to Canada in 2020 and 2021, until now. The last WWE event to be held in the country was the February 24, 2020 RAW episode from Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Laprade also reported that WWE last ran Quebec on December 29, 2019 for their debut at Place Bell, with a crowd of 6,300.

