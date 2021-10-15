Tonight’s WWE Supersized SmackDown on FS1 will likely end up being a legitimate sell out.

The Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA had just 19 tickets for sale as of earlier this afternoon, according to @WrestleTix. This means tonight’s SmackDown will likely end up as the first true sell out, with zero tickets remaining, since the August 2 RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. The estimated capacity for tonight’s SmackDown was listed at 7,658.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage taping from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL will likely not be sold out, and it looks like the venue could be just short of a sell out for tomorrow’s Saturday Night Dynamite taping.

It was reported by @WrestleTix that as of earlier this week, there were 1,725 tickets distributed for Rampage out of an estimated capacity of 3,008. At the same time, there were 2,417 tickets distributed for Dynamite, out of a 3,008 capacity. There were also 94 combo tickets available for the shows. The Rampage – Dynamite combo tickets were sold at various price points but as of this writing there are only $40, $70 and $110 packages left.

AEW was struggling to sell tickets to Rampage when they announced a Heritage Night promotion for tonight. Fans were encouraged to bring their national flags to be eligible for a $10 ticket, while supplies last. Fans participating in Heritage Night were also able to get a photo taken with Cody Rhodes at a pre-show meet & greet.

Heritage Night tickets were only available at the arena box office on the day of the show, so any tickets sold for the promotion will make the ticket count go down. The offer was valid for up to 4 tickets on select seating, and fans had to show their flag at the ticket window. Cody noted on Twitter that no “signs of hate (ie Dixie flag, etc)” would be allowed tonight.

“Obviously no signs of hate(ie Dixie flag, etc) but I know folks joining us for Heritage Night will get that. Much love!,” he wrote in the tweet seen below.

Stay tuned for more and join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET, and live Rampage Buy In coverage at 9pm ET.

Tonight is Heritage Night! Bring your flag for $10 tix+fees to #AEWRampage while supplies last + Meet & Greet w/ @CodyRhodes

Meet & Greet:

🕖 7pm

📍 Riverfront North Room near @JamesLKnightCtr box office

-Must present ticket & flag

-Line up for meet & greet before entering venue pic.twitter.com/lLTyg2nFxV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2021