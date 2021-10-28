There will be no WWE Talking Smack on FS1 tomorrow night.

As noted, this week’s WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX. TV guides had a one-hour episode of Talking Smack scheduled to air at 10pm ET after SmackDown went off the air, but there had been some speculation on if Talking Smack would actually air because FS1 previously put Talking Smack on the schedule as a place-holder on other weeks where SmackDown was airing on the network.

In an update, WWE has officially announced that there will be two encore presentations of SmackDown to air on FS1 tomorrow night.

The first encore presentation will air at 10pm ET, as soon as the live SmackDown goes off the air. The second replay will air right after that, at midnight. This means SmackDown will air on FS1 from 8pm until 2am ET tomorrow night.

The 10pm encore presentation of SmackDown will go head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT. Last week’s SmackDown encore presentation, which aired on FOX, went head-to-head with AEW Saturday Night Dynamite, and drew 632,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating, to AEW’s 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 key demo rating. The week before that, a two hour and thirty minute Supersized edition of WWE SmackDown on FS1 at 8pm drew 866,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Rampage on TNT at 10pm drew 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo. Rampage did top SmackDown head-to-head in the 30-minute overlap in the 18-49 key demographic.

WWE has not announced any matches for SmackDown, but they noted in the official preview:

“Friday Night SmackDown began a new chapter last week, and the blue brand will continue the explosive era this week on FS1 at 8/7 C. SmackDown will take over FS1 on Friday, as two encore presentations will immediately follow the regular broadcast airing at 8 p.m. ET. Last week on the blue brand, Brock Lesnar came hunting for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and earned an indefinite suspension, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks delivered fireworks around the SmackDown Women’s Title landscape, King Woods was officially coronated and much more. What will this week have in store when SmackDown heads to FS1?”

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s SmackDown on FS1. Below is a teaser for the show: