Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

– The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Brock Lesnar in the main event of Thursday’s big show in Saudi Arabia. We’re live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and send us to the ring.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops at the entrance-way and raises his finger in the air as the pyro goes off behind him. Reigns marches to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction and Heyman walks behind him with the strap in the air.

Cole shows us how Brock Lesnar, as he was leaving Saudi Arabia on Thursday, was heard saying he would beat Reigns senseless as soon as he got to SmackDown tonight. Reigns enters the ring and raises his finger in the air again as more pyro explodes. Reigns takes it all in and Heyman hands him the mic. Reigns asks if Heyman is holding the title for him or for Brock. Reigns says when he put his hand out, Heyman did the right thing with the mic, but when he put his hand out on Thursday, Heyman threw the title in the ring. Should we work on this? Reigns extends his other hand and Heyman places the title in it. Reigns says that was pretty easy, wasn’t it? Reigns says Heyman isn’t great at his job, but Reigns is. There’s no denying at this point, he’s the best at what he does, he’s carried the product, carried WWE, on his back for more than a year and a half now. He’s The Tribal Chief, The Head of The Table, the greatest Universal Champion of all-time.

The crowd is giving him mixed reactions during all this. Reigns says he’s the best because he’s smashed everyone and the list is getting so long now. Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cesaro, Finn Balor, John Cena, and Heyman’s boy, Brock. Reigns says he smashed Brock at Crown Jewel. Speaking of Brock, Reigns asks Heyman what Brock said about tonight’s SmackDown. Heyman recalls how Brock said the moment he arrives at SmackDown he was going to beat Reigns senseless. Fans pop and Reigns just laughs, then knocks the mic out of Heyman’s hand. Reigns said he beat Brock so bad he’s tweeting now. Reigns says if Brock wants to beat him senseless, he knows where to find him. This is his show, he runs WWE, and he’s not going anywhere. Reigns asks the crowd if they want to see Brock tonight. They do.

Reigns says he also wants to see Brock because he doesn’t mind smashing him two nights in a row. Reigns asks Wichita if they want to see him beat Brock tonight. They pop. Reigns says well then acknowledge your Tribal Chief. Reigns turns and faces the entrance, waiting on Lesnar to come out and face him. Reigns takes the mic again and says Lesnar must be scared of him. Reigns isn’t leaving the ring until Lesnar comes and faces him. Reigns looks on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns is still in the ring with Heyman. Reigns is still ranting, saying he can’t blame Lesnar for not showing up because Reigns is the best and Lesnar fears him. Reigns goes on until the music hits and out comes Lesnar to a big pop, wearing street clothes. Lesnar starts walking to the ring as Reigns readies for a fight.

Lesnar suddenly rushes the ring, ducks a belt shot and clotheslines Reigns, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor near the announcers. Lesnar follows but Reigns unloads with rights. Lesnar counters and sends Reigns into the steel ring steps as Heyman looks on. Lesnar grabs half of the steel steps and smashes Reigns in the face with them. Lesnar starts taking apart the announce table now. Lesnar goes for the F5 through the table but here come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

They save Reigns but Lesnar fights them both off, launching them into the ring post and over into the timekeeper’s area. Reigns attacks Lesnar from behind but Lesnar fights back and rams Reigns spine-first into the ring post. Referees and officials are down trying to talk Lesnar away. Lesnar grabs a camera from a camera man, shoves the guy to the floor, and then swings the camera at Reigns but Reigns dodges it and the camera smashes against the post. Lesnar knocks down a referee and another producer, tossing him over the announce table. Adam Pearce appears on the stage now, sending out a large group of Superstars from the locker room.

Lesnar waits at ringside and easily takes out a few Superstars, who looked like Drew Gulak and WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie. Rick Boogs and Erik stand with Pearce now, trying to talk Lesnar down as The Bloodline heads to the stage with Heyman. Lesnar rolls into the ring and stands tall as The Bloodline and Heyman retreat, looking back from the entrance-way. Lesnar barks at them while holding the Universal Title belt. Lesnar raises the title in the air and fans cheer him on as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers are standing amid the debris at ringside. We see replays of what just happened. Adam Pearce is in the ring now. He says no individual can come out here and hold up the show or cause carnage like we just witnessed. Pearce says Brock Lesnar’s actions were irresponsible and unacceptable. Pearce says Lesnar endangered everyone, including the fans, and he cannot allow that to happen, not on his watch. Fans boo. Pearce says he has the unfortunate duty of informing us that Lesnar is now suspended indefinitely due to his actions. Fans boo louder.

Lesnar suddenly appears on the stage, slowly walking down and staring at Pearce. Lesnar signals that he didn’t really hear what Pearce had to say. Pearce looks on terrified. Lesnar hops up on the apron and approaches Pearce as a “Suplex City!” chant starts up. Lesnar grabs Pearce by his tie. Lesnar speaks into the mic and says he didn’t quite hear what Pearce said, tell him again. Pearce is choking now, saying he has no choice, but Lesnar is indefinitely suspended. Lesnar backs Pearce into the corner and laughs as he lets go of him. Lesnar suddenly scoops Pearce and drops him in the middle of the ring with the F5 as the crowd goes wild.

Lesnar’s music hits but he grabs Pearce for another F5. Lesnar goes to the floor, brings a mic back in and tells Pearce to tell him again. Lesnar taps Pearce a few times in the face with the mic, then marches up the ramp, stopping to look back at the ring and smile. Lesnar heads back to the back as we go to commercial.