Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas with fallout from Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel event.

WWE is hyping that a new era of SmackDown will begin tonight as changes from the 2021 WWE Draft officially go into effect today. Several new blue brand Superstars will be featured on tonight’s show, including Drew McIntyre, The New Day, Jeff Hardy, Hit Row, Ridge Holland, Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Ricochet, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, MACE, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, The Viking Raiders, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Aliyah, Drew Gulak, and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. It will be interesting to see if WWE swaps the women’s titles between Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who is now on RAW.

WWE is also teasing Brock Lesnar for tonight’s SmackDown. WWE noted after Crown Jewel how Lesnar was heard saying he planned to beat WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns senseless as soon as he got to the show tonight.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s SmackDown, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.