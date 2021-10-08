Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA, and will be the season premiere episode for the blue brand.

WWE has announced two tournament matches for tonight’s show. Sami Zayn will face Rey Mysterio in a first round King of the Ring Tournament match, while Liv Morgan will wrestle Carmella in a first round match for the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament.

SmackDown will also feature a contract signing with Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, to make their match official for WWE Crown Jewel.

This will also be the first post-Draft edition of SmackDown. WWE has several Superstars advertised – Jeff Hardy, The New Day, Drew McIntyre, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Happy Baron Corbin.

The SAP Center has two dark matches advertised locally – Belair vs. Lynch, plus Finn Balor and The Street Profits vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.